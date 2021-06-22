Khammam: 1,400 children test coronavirus positive in 21 days

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Amid the fear of a possible third wave, Khammam has started witnessing a gradual increase in the number of children, between the ages 0 and 12, getting infected by Covid-19. According to official sources, while a total of 800 children tested positive for the virus in April and May, the number has shot up and around 1,480 children have tested positive for Covid in June, till Monday.

These details came to light during the door-to-door survey organised by the authorities concerned. Out of the total 16,302 cases recorded in the district during the survey, 1,480 were children. However, since most of them experience only mild to moderate symptoms, the officials opine that the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, the Health Department officials have already shifted those positive kids having moderate symptoms to the designated Covid ward opened at the district headquarters hospital a few days ago. Speaking to Express, DMHO Dr B Malathi said that the recovery rate among children in the district has been 100 per cent till date.