BJP kicks off Mission Huzurabad, assigns in-charges to ensure victory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP kicked off its preparations for the upcoming Huzuarabad byelection on Monday with a preparatory meeting helmed by BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and attended by key leaders at the party’s State headquarters. The BJP leaders are confident that they would win the bypoll on the back of Eatala Rajender’s image and the party’s strong cadres.

Former MP AP Jithender Reddy was given charge of the Huzurabad constituency, which will go for polls in less than six months. Reddy was chosen for the role as he successfully drove the party towards victory in the Dubbaka byelection. In the GHMC and Warangal municipal elections, the divisions which were assigned to him performed better.

The saffron party appointed former Minister Dr A Chandrashekar and former MLA Y Laxminarayana as associate in-charges. The party will soon announce mandal wise in-charges to monitor the election campaign. As part of their campaign strategy, the BJP will build a narrative that the fray is in between integrity/self-esteem and arrogance. They would also project the election as a social movement to overthrow the TRS government.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said leaders like Eatala Rajender couldn’t continue in the TRS and BJP was the only alternative for Statehood activists. On Monday, Rajender and Eanugu Ravinder Reddy reached the BJP office for the first time after their inductions into the party. At the meeting, Tarun Chugh directed the party karyakartas to work hard to win the election. Sanjay said that the fray had become one-sided after Eatala had joined them.

BJP SMELLS FEAR BEHIND CM DIST TOURS

Hyderabad: Hitting out at CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP MLAs T Raja Singh and M Raghunandan Rao said that the former has begun touring districts since he fears a repeat of the Dubbaka byelection debacle. “There is a character Kumbhakarna who eats for six months and sleeps for another six months in the epic, Ramayana. Likewise, our CM has become another Kumbhakarna. Nobody knows when he rests in the farmhouse and when he goes around,” Raja Singh said