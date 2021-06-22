Complete Yadadri temple works soon: KCR

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to complete the Yadadri temple renovation works in the next two and a half months time. He visited the temple on Monday, inspected the ongoing works and later held a review with the officials. He directed the officials to expedite the works as Covid-19 was under control. All the works should be completed simultaneously, he said. He also instructed the officials to change the contracting agencies which were not executing the works on time.

He said that YTDA would shortly invite the tenders for constructing the cottages. Funds would be released by the government for the construction of bus depot and bus stand. Rao directed RTC officials to complete the works in three months.Compensation would be paid to those who lost lands under ORR. They would get land and priority would be given in allotting the shops in temple city.