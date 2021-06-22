Finish all developmental works in Sircilla soon: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Directing the officials concerned to expedite all ongoing developmental works within the stipulated time, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit the district during Dasara and inaugurate all the new projects.The Minister, along with MAUD Principal Secretary Aravind Kumar, inspected ongoing works at various parts the constituency, on Monday.

During the visit, Rama Rao interacted with Collector D Krishna Bhaskar and enquired about the progress of various developmental works. He also inspected the construction of the double bedroom houses, the international driving school and the bypass road. In the meantime, he also instructed the deputy engineers to complete all developmental works at Mandepalli in Thagallapalli areas as soon as possible.

Apart from this, Rama Rao also instructed the officials of Irrigation Department to make all necessary arrangements for releasing water from Upper Manair Dam during the first week of July for irrigation purposes.