Telangana govt may continue online sessions for Class I to VI 

In view of apprehensions expressed by parents, the State government is likely to alter its decision to resume offline sessions for all classes in educational institutions from July 1.

HYDERABAD: In view of apprehensions expressed by parents, the State government is likely to alter its decision to resume offline sessions for all classes in educational institutions from July 1. According to sources, though classes will resume as announced by the government, only those studying in Class VIII and above will be asked to appear for physical classes from July 1 while students upto Class VI will attend online classes.

The government, in consultation with the Education Department, is said to be planning to resume both online and offline classes. The plan includes resumption of offline sessions for Class V to VII students from July 20, the online sessions for Class III and IV students from August 16.

The government is likely to further delay restarting classes for Class I and II students. Similar is the case with residential schools and junior colleges. Meanwhile, teachers working in government colleges and schools have been asked to resume duty from June 25. 

