Grand celebrations for Ashada Bonalu: Talasani

Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav announced that Ashada Bonalu will commence on July 11 and will be organised on a grand scale this year.

Published: 22nd June 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav announced that Ashada Bonalu will commence on July 11 and will be organised on a grand scale this year. He said that the State government has sanctioned `15 crore for conducting the Bonalu festival.The Golkonda Bonalu will be held on July 11, Mahankali (Secunderabad) on July 25, and Lal Darwaj Bonalu on August 1. 

Ashada Bonalu is a festival held in the month of Ashada, according to the Hindu calendar, celebrating Goddess Mahakali. In a statement, Srinivas Yadav said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed to organise the Bonalu festival on a grand scale. He said that the CM has also expressed a desire to offer the Bangaru Bonam (offering Naivedyam to the goddess in a golden container) on behalf of the State government. He said that performances by the artistes reflecting the ethos of Telangana culture will be set up during the festival. 

A high-level meeting, which would be attended by deputy speaker Padmarao Goud, Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mahamood Ali, I Indrakaran Reddy, Sabita Indra Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalaxmi, and senior officials from Endowment and Police Department, will be organized on June 25.

