Narayankhed to get water from Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Monday, announced that the government will provide irrigation water to about 1.40 lakh acres in Narayankhed and Andole constituencies from Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Project (BLIP). He also mentioned that the government has started taking measures to develop these constituencies which were completely neglected by the previous united AP governments. On Monday, the Minister conducted special pujas before launching the survey works for Basaveshwara scheme to be constructed at Sindhol.

The Minister also stated that the government has, so far, deposited Rs 6,012.72 crore into the accounts of as many as 57.60 lakh farmers who owns up to seven acres.Pointing out that the TRS government is working for the welfare of all castes and sections, Harish said that the Chief Minister will launch a Dalit Empowerment Scheme with a whopping Rs 1,000 crore.