Revanth’s associate Muddasani Kashyap Reddy joins TRS

KARIMNAGAR: Former TDP Minister Muddasani Damodar Reddy’s son and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy’s associate Muddasani Kashyap Reddy joined the TRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar in Hyderabad on Monday.

In 2014, Kashyap had contested from Huzurabad on a TDP ticket. Speaking on the occasion, Harish said since 2001, Huzurabad had been a stronghold for the TRS and expressed confidence that the party would retain power. He said Kashyap joining the party was a good sign.

Kashyap said Telangana is developing in all sectors and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is ensuring good governance for Telangana residents. He said he would work with commitment and sincerely to make the TRS candidate win.