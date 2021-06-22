STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana rural youth have poor access to vaccination

Even as the nation has begun offering free vaccinations to people above the age of 18 at government centres, Telangana remains an outlier.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the nation has begun offering free vaccinations to people above the age of 18 at government centres, Telangana remains an outlier. The State has decided to continue vaccinating high-risk groups on priority and has not opened up vaccination drives to all. While this move is widely appreciated, the younger population in several districts continue to remain largely unvaccinated, owing to the dearth of private vaccination centres in their vicinity and because the government has not expanded high-risk categories in these areas.

For instance, in Mulugu district, only seven per cent of the total vaccine administered has been given to the 18-44 age-group. “We have completed vaccinating priority groups, which include employees of the Agriculture Department, journalists, postal staff, bankers etc,” said a senior district official. 

Telangana faces lack of private vaccination centres

Individuals in the 18-44 age group have just been given 5,693 doses of the 71,504 vaccine doses administered in Mulugu district, as per the State government’s Cowin Dashboard. There are a total of two lakh individuals in the 18-44 age group in Mulugu alone, who could not be vaccinated as they don’t belong to high-risk categories and have no access to private vaccination centres. Similarly, nearly 10 other districts in the State still don’t have private vaccination centers.

This includes Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Adilabad, Asifabad, Yadadri, Medak, Gadwal, Wanaparthy and Jangaon. In all these districts, only 10-24 per cent of all the doses administered have been given to the 18-44 group.

“In our experience, several people in the said age group are very keen on getting the vaccine. We had even made a list of nearly 9,000 such youth in Kothagudem district. Unfortunately, the drive is not open to them. The government must expand the priority groups or open up vaccination drives for the younger population in the districts,” said Sai Charan Chikulla, a Covid-19 volunteer.

2 L from 18-44 age group in Mulugu Haven’t got jabs

There are a total of two lakh individuals in the 18-44 agegroup in Mulugu alone, who could not be vaccinated because neither do they belong to highrisk categories, nor do they have access to private Covid vaccination centres

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine Covid vaccination Telangana vaccination
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp