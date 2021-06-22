Telangana announces CETs schedule

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lifting the clouds of uncertainty, Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the dates for Telangana State Common Entrance Tests (TSCET), after a review meeting with Higher Education Department officials on Monday. As per the schedule, EAMCET-21 for Engineering students will be conducted on August 4, 5, and 6; the entrance tests for Agriculture and Pharmacy students are on August 9 and 10. The Minister said that the decision to conduct the exams was taken in the interest of students, as many of them were planning to get into universities and colleges outside the State. “Even the supplementary exams will be completed by the end of July,” the Minister said.

Dates of other exams