Telangana announces CETs schedule
The Minister said that the decision to conduct the exams was taken in the interest of students, as many of them were planning to get into universities and colleges outside the State.
Published: 22nd June 2021 07:34 AM | Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:34 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Lifting the clouds of uncertainty, Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the dates for Telangana State Common Entrance Tests (TSCET), after a review meeting with Higher Education Department officials on Monday. As per the schedule, EAMCET-21 for Engineering students will be conducted on August 4, 5, and 6; the entrance tests for Agriculture and Pharmacy students are on August 9 and 10. The Minister said that the decision to conduct the exams was taken in the interest of students, as many of them were planning to get into universities and colleges outside the State. “Even the supplementary exams will be completed by the end of July,” the Minister said.
Dates of other exams
- TS ECET on Aug 3
- TS PGECET from Aug 11 to 14
- TS EdCET on Aug 24 & 25
- TS LAWCET on Aug 23
- POLYCET on July 17
- TSICET on Aug 19 & 20