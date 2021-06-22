Will go to any extent to get TS share of Krishna: Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said that the CM had prepared a perfect action plan to fight the AP government’s “plundering of water”. Speaking to the media here on Monday, the Minister said that though the CM wanted to maintain cordial relations with the neighbouring States, Andhra Pradesh was violating certain rules.

“KCR considered Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a brother. But Jagan failed to respond in equal measure,” Srinivas Goud alleged. “People of both the States are maintaining cordial relations. Do not spoil them. If Andhra Pradesh continues to be stubborn, Telangana will go to any extent. We know how to divert Krishna water and utilise our share in the river,” he added.