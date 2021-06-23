STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Don’t withhold Rythu Bandhu amounts, Minister T Harish Rao tells bankers

Any amount which had been withheld/adjusted shall be credited back to the accounts of farmers, Harish Rao said.

Published: 23rd June 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao gave clear instructions to bankers to not withhold the Rythu Bandhu amounts from farmers in future.

The government has noticed instances of some banks not allowing farmers to withdraw their Rythu Bandhu amounts given to them by the State government and also adjusting the amounts against older dues.

In wake of this, the Finance Minister held an emergency meeting with bankers at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday.  

During the meeting, the bankers responded that no such instructions to withhold the Rythu Bandhu funds were issued.  The Finance Minister issued clear instructions to the bankers not to withhold any of the Rythu Bandhu amounts in future.  

Any amount which had been withheld/adjusted shall be credited back to the accounts of farmers, Harish Rao said. Strict instructions shall be issued to the bank branches by the bankers regarding the same.  District Collectors were also instructed to monitor the same at the district level.  A State level team would also monitor any issues faced by farmers.

Two toll free numbers -  18002001001 and 04033671300 - operational from 8 am to 8 pm, were set up to address any issues faced by farmers.  In addition to this, the Minister also instructed the bankers to expedite the disbursement/renewal of crop loans. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials were present at the meeting.

6,663 crore deposited until Tuesday

The State government, until Tuesday, has deposited `6,663.79 crore under Rythu Bandhu into the accounts of 59.71 lakh farmers. On Tuesday alone, `651.07 crore was deposited into the accounts of 2.10 lakh farmers. The scheme has been extended to cover 1.33 crore acres in this Kharif season so far

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao Rythu Bandhu
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp