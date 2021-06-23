STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR spends day at adopted village, wows locals with vows of development

The nondescript village, having a population of 2,600, will get roads, a community hall, 2BHK houses, and other facilities. Eligible people in the village will get self-employment.

Published: 23rd June 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks to local women during a community lunch organised on the occasion of the CM’s visit to his adopted village of Vasalamarri, on Tuesday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks to local women during a community lunch organised on the occasion of the CM’s visit to his adopted village of Vasalamarri, on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s adopted village Vasalamarri in Turkapally mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district is all set to witness vast changes in the coming months. The Chief Minister visited the village on Tuesday and discussed the tentative developmental plan with villagers and had a community lunch with them.

The nondescript village, having a population of 2,600, will get roads, a community hall, 2BHK houses, and other facilities. Eligible people in the village will get self-employment. Of the total population of the village, around 300 live in Hyderabad. Addressing a public meeting, the CM told the villagers that a village development committee will soon be formed to devise plans for the village and also for taking up welfare measures.

CM serves a lavish spread

The Chief Minister, before the community lunch, supervised the arrangements for serving the food. He personally visited each and every table and himself served food to some people. Over 30 dishes and fruits were served at the lunch. Later, he too sat to eat along with locals Akula Agamma and Chennur Lakshmi. 

During the meal, he interacted with the two women and inquired about problems in the village. Agamma informed Rao that there were some mistakes in the land records. She said ownership of lands was incorrectly mentioned on the Dharani portal. He immediately directed the officials concerned to rectify the mistakes and to provide food security cards to the eligible people.

ALSO READ | Komatireddy furious over no invite for KCR’s visit

After Rao adopted the village in October, 2020, around 270 people from the village were sent on a study tour to the model village of Ankapur in Nizamabad district. “Now, Vasalamarri too will be developed like Ankapur. In future, people from several villages should visit Vasalamarri to study your success story,” Rao told the villagers. “I will visit the village 20 times in the coming days to make it Bangaru Vasalamarri,” Rao declared. 

District Collector Pamela Satpathy will focus on the development of the village. Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy accompanied Rao to the village.The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 25 lakh to each of the 421 gram panchayats in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. The six municipalities in the district too would get funds. While Bhongir would get Rs 1 crore, other municipalities would get Rs 50 lakh each.

Withdraw police cases & don’t abuse: CM to locals

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while addressing a public meeting at Vasalamarri village, advised the villagers to live in harmony, not use abusive language and withdraw cases in police stations with mutual consent. He assured that drip irrigation would be provided to the village. The unemployed youths would be provided auto rickshaws and vans so that they can sell vegetables grown locally at Hyderabad’s markets, he announced

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR Yadadri Telangana
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp