KCR spends day at adopted village, wows locals with vows of development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s adopted village Vasalamarri in Turkapally mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district is all set to witness vast changes in the coming months. The Chief Minister visited the village on Tuesday and discussed the tentative developmental plan with villagers and had a community lunch with them.

The nondescript village, having a population of 2,600, will get roads, a community hall, 2BHK houses, and other facilities. Eligible people in the village will get self-employment. Of the total population of the village, around 300 live in Hyderabad. Addressing a public meeting, the CM told the villagers that a village development committee will soon be formed to devise plans for the village and also for taking up welfare measures.

CM serves a lavish spread

The Chief Minister, before the community lunch, supervised the arrangements for serving the food. He personally visited each and every table and himself served food to some people. Over 30 dishes and fruits were served at the lunch. Later, he too sat to eat along with locals Akula Agamma and Chennur Lakshmi.

During the meal, he interacted with the two women and inquired about problems in the village. Agamma informed Rao that there were some mistakes in the land records. She said ownership of lands was incorrectly mentioned on the Dharani portal. He immediately directed the officials concerned to rectify the mistakes and to provide food security cards to the eligible people.

ALSO READ | Komatireddy furious over no invite for KCR’s visit

After Rao adopted the village in October, 2020, around 270 people from the village were sent on a study tour to the model village of Ankapur in Nizamabad district. “Now, Vasalamarri too will be developed like Ankapur. In future, people from several villages should visit Vasalamarri to study your success story,” Rao told the villagers. “I will visit the village 20 times in the coming days to make it Bangaru Vasalamarri,” Rao declared.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy will focus on the development of the village. Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy accompanied Rao to the village.The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 25 lakh to each of the 421 gram panchayats in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. The six municipalities in the district too would get funds. While Bhongir would get Rs 1 crore, other municipalities would get Rs 50 lakh each.

Withdraw police cases & don’t abuse: CM to locals

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while addressing a public meeting at Vasalamarri village, advised the villagers to live in harmony, not use abusive language and withdraw cases in police stations with mutual consent. He assured that drip irrigation would be provided to the village. The unemployed youths would be provided auto rickshaws and vans so that they can sell vegetables grown locally at Hyderabad’s markets, he announced