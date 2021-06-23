Keep old OGH, build new hospital: Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Tuesday demanded that the government immediately begin constructing a new hospital building on the vacant land at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) premises, while keeping the old structure intact.

Responding to the ongoing debate triggered after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s visit to OGH on Monday, Uttam said the government should give a grant of Rs 1,000 crore for the new building. He opined that it should be developed into a super-speciality hospital.

Uttam pointed out that the Osmania Hospital’s name had not been mentioned in the State government’s plan to build three new superspeciality hospitals. “It is ironic that the Osmania Hospital’s name was not mentioned in the three new super-speciality hospitals announced by the Chief Minister recently,” the TPCC chief said.He pointed out that the CM had not visited the Old City even once in the last seven years. The Congress, he said, had been demanding a modern building for Osmania Hospital since years.

TPCC chief asks TS govt to grant Rs 1,000 crore

