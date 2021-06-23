STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Komatireddy furious over no invite for KCR’s visit

On Tuesday, the CM visited his adopted village of Vasalamarri in Turkapally mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, but the TRS MP was not invited.

Published: 23rd June 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Furious for not being invited during Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit yet again, TRS MP from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday expressed his anger. 

On Tuesday, the CM visited his adopted village of Vasalamarri in Turkapally mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, but the TRS MP was not invited. “KCR is colouring all government programmes pink and not inviting public representatives, except those from his own party. Are you spending money from your own pocket to develop the village?” he questioned the CM. 

Earlier, the MP was allegedly also not invited when the statue of martyred soldier Col Santhosh Babu was unveiled in Suryapet. “This is the second time in the recent days that protocol was violated,” Reddy added.

