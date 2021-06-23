Surrendered German citizenship, Centre is misleading Telangana HC: Vemulawada MLA C Ramesh

By Express News Service

VEMULAWADA MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh, on Tuesday, informed the Telangana High Court that he has surrendered his German citizenship.

The TRS legislator made this submission during a hearing on the petition filed by Congress leader Adi Srinivas, which stated that the MLA possessed dual citizenship, and therefore, must be disqualified as a legislator.

After the MLA’s submission, the High Court directed the Centre to file its counter within two weeks and asked both the parties not to seek another extension.

It emphasised that they should be prepared for the disposal of the case in the next hearing.

It may be recalled that the Ministry, in April, had submitted to the court that Ramesh was a German citizen and was given an Overseas Citizen of India status, meant for foreign citizens.

The MLA alleged that the Centre was trying to mislead the court, and recalled the German government stating that one could not be a German citizen just by possessing an old German passport (valid only till 2013). He contended that the orders issued by the Union Ministry of Home were unconstitutional and illegal.

The case dates back to 2009 when Congress leader Adi Srinivas, who lost the election to the Assembly from Vemulawada, complained to the Union Home Ministry that Ramesh had suppressed evidence of his German citizenship. The Home Ministry, after inquiry, cancelled his Indian citizenship, which the legislator then challenged in the court.