Telangana: Tribal girl, man beaten up over ‘secret’ marriage

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Tiryani police on Tuesday booked the family of a tribal woman for allegedly beating up her husband, who is from the SC community, in Kumurambheem Asifabad district. According to the police, the family had objected to the couple’s secret marriage as both belonged to different communities. Madavi Samatha and Serla Ramu got married in Hyderabad on July 2020. The couple returned to their village and lived with their respective parents without revealing their marriage.

On Tuesday, Samatha had planned to go to Ramu’s house. Her family learnt of their marriage and beat her up. They took her to Tiryani police station and forced her to lodge a complaint against Ramu. When the family learnt that Ramu was coming to the station, they incercepted him and beat him up too. The police then counselled both families. However, Samatha complained against her parents, following which the police booked them for beating up Ramu.