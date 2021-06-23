TRS men playing cheap politics: Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP leader and former minister Eatala Rajender launched a diatribe against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his roadshow in Veenavanka mandal on Tuesday. Rajender said that during any election in the State, TRS Ministers and MLAs play cheap politics by trying to buy votes for money. In Huzurabad too, the CM is playing the same tricks, he alleged.

Later in the day, during a private function at Challur village, Rajender addressed BJP leaders and cadre along with former MLA A Ravinder Reddy. “If there are any clashes in Huzurabad, the people will teach a befitting lesson to the TRS,” said Rajender.

The former minister added that the TRS party is influencing community organisations and luring their leaders with the power of money, Meanwhile, Ravinder Reddy alleged that even some IAS and IPS officers are disrespecting their profession by following the instructions of TRS leaders.

“Leaders who fought for Telangana were suppressed and those who criticised the movement are enjoying power now. The youth in the entire constituency has turned towards the BJP. There is no chance for the TRS. Huzurabad byelections will be a good chance to bring down the TRS and Chief Minister KCR,” he said.

BJP stages protest after cops disconnect sound system

Ahead of Eatala’s visit to Valbhapur village on Tuesday, BJP activists got into an argument with the local police after cops disconnected the power to the DJ sound system at a road show. Enraged party activists surrounded the SI’s vehicle and staged a protest. ACP G Vijaya Kumar said that the activists did not have permission to use a DJ sound system