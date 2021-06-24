STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra housing society scam: FGG asks govt to act on V&E Dept report

The allegations against the society include creation of a fake record stating that a general body meeting was conducted in February, 2004, which was actually a meeting of the promoter members.

Published: 24th June 2021 08:06 AM

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It has been 11 years since the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Department submitted a report on the irregularities in the erstwhile AP Secretariat Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society. As the State government is yet to initiate any action in this regard, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Secretary, asking him to take action and to resume vacant lands as recommended by V&E Department.

The allegations against the society include creation of a fake record stating that a general body meeting was conducted in February, 2004, which was actually a meeting of the promoter members. There were also allegations that the society allotted lands to non-Secretariat employees. In its report submitted in July 2010, the V&E Department had recommended that the board of directors be disqualified for a three-year period. 

The department recommended that the government resume all vacant lands at Neknampur, Gachibowli and Jawaharnagar, verify correctness of allotment, cancel allotments made against the bylaws, and take remedial action where wrong allotment had been done. It also recommended to freeze the accounts of the society and ensure that no further expenditure was booked out of the money collected from the members. 

In his letter to the Chief Secretary, FFG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said: “Allotment of such a large  chunk of 674 acres for staff working in the Secretariat is not required. After allotment of individual plots to members, there is surplus land which the Director General of Vigilance recommended to resume. There is no follow up action by the government on the inquiry report in the last 11 years. The cash-starved government is selling lands. Here is one option, the government should resume the vacant lands as suggested in the Vigilance report and put them up for sale to get money.”The report also recommended action against president M Narender Rao, secretary Brahmam and others.

