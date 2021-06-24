STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Custodial death: PIL in Telangana High Court seeks Rs 5 crore for kin

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), which filed the PIL, also sought a judicial inquiry into the circumstances that led to her death.

Published: 24th June 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A PIL has been filed in the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the State government to pay Rs 5 crore as compensation to the kin of Mariyamma, an SC woman who allegedly died while in police custody at Addaguduru Police Station in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on June 18.

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), which filed the PIL, also sought a judicial inquiry into the circumstances that led to her death. The petitioner contended that Mariyamma of Komatlaguda in Chintakani mandal in Khamma district died due to the police harassment and pleaded that the petition be taken up immediately.

The police, who brought Mariyamma to the station suspecting her involvement in a theft case, contended that she fell unconscious while she was being brought to the station. They said that she died while on the way to Bhongir Area Hospital. 

As allegations flew thick and fast that she died of torture by police, the department, following an inquiry, transferred Sub Inspector Mahesh, constables Rahseed and Janaiah.

Meanwhile, the SHRC took suo moto cognizance of the newspaper reports and called for a report from the Rachakonda CP by July 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp