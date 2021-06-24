Custodial death: PIL in Telangana High Court seeks Rs 5 crore for kin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A PIL has been filed in the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the State government to pay Rs 5 crore as compensation to the kin of Mariyamma, an SC woman who allegedly died while in police custody at Addaguduru Police Station in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on June 18.

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), which filed the PIL, also sought a judicial inquiry into the circumstances that led to her death. The petitioner contended that Mariyamma of Komatlaguda in Chintakani mandal in Khamma district died due to the police harassment and pleaded that the petition be taken up immediately.

The police, who brought Mariyamma to the station suspecting her involvement in a theft case, contended that she fell unconscious while she was being brought to the station. They said that she died while on the way to Bhongir Area Hospital.

As allegations flew thick and fast that she died of torture by police, the department, following an inquiry, transferred Sub Inspector Mahesh, constables Rahseed and Janaiah.

Meanwhile, the SHRC took suo moto cognizance of the newspaper reports and called for a report from the Rachakonda CP by July 23.