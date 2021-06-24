STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Electric! Telangana lands Rs 2,100 crore investment, 25000 new jobs set to be generated

The company is expected to manufacture about 50,000 electric vehicles which would include sedans and luxury cars in the first five years of operation. 25,000 jobs are expected to be generated.

Published: 24th June 2021 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 11:34 PM

Triton Ev and KTR

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Telangana State, and the Founder of Triton EV signed the MoU in the presence of IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has landed yet another big-ticket investment in the electric vehicles (EV) sector. 

Triton EV, one of the global leaders in the area, has signed an MoU with the Telangana government expressing its willingness to invest Rs 2,100 crore at the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) at Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district.

The company is expected to manufacture about 50,000 electric vehicles which would include sedans and luxury cars in the first five years of operation. 25,000 jobs are expected to be generated as a result. 

Triton EV CEO Himanshu Patel, who joined the meeting over a video conference said they were making the investment in the EV sector as it was on the verge of a 'take-off' all over the world. He said Triton had decided to locate their manufacturing unit at Zaheerabad after consulting several other States as Telangana was in the vanguard in providing the right atmosphere for the growth of the industry.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao explained to the Triton CEO and other officials the salient features of the government's policy to promote industries. The TS-iPass under which clearances are given to the industries was the best in the country, he said. 

The minister promised to extend all benefits to the company admissible under the policy. He expressed hope that Telangana would become a hub for the manufacture of electric vehicles in future. Those who attended the meeting included Industries Principle Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

