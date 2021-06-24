KCR planning to purchase votes: Eatala

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Continuing his tirade against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP leader and former minister Eatala Rajender, on Wednesday, alleged that the TRS president will go to any extent to win elections and that the former is now focused on hatching a plan to “purchase” maximum number of votes in the ensuing Huzurabad bypoll.

Slamming the TRS leaders for their cheap strategies, Rajender said that the people of Huzurabad will teach KCR a befitting lesson.

He was addressing the BJP activists, at Kamalapur. Asserting that the people of Huzurabad want him to win the bypoll, Rajender alleged that the TRS leadership, since already aware about this trend, is going all out to purchase the leaders of communal organisations and public representatives.