Maoists neglecting COVID positive activists: SP

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A day after senior Maoist leader Haribhushan reportedly died due to Covid-19, Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt slammed the party leadership for neglecting ailing activists.

In a press release, the SP said: “We had previously revealed that some Maoists were suffering from Covid. But, the party’s central committee denied this. Leaders like Haribhushan died as they were unable to get treatment. The party leadership should be held responsibility for the death of activists.”