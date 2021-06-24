STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana to award 2nd year Inter students with same marks they got in 1st year

Second-year students, who had failed in a few first-year subjects and paid the exam fee, have already been granted with the minimum 35% pass marks.

Published: 24th June 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to award second-year Intermediate students, who have been declared ‘passed’ this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the marks they had scored in their first-year examinations. Additionally, students will be awarded 100% marks for the practical exams (general, vocational and bridge course) as these were not conducted this year. However, this procedure, will be valid for this year only.

Students who are not satisfied with the results will get an opportunity to appear for regular exams as and when the situations will become conducive to hold the examinations, the State said through a GO. An order released by the Telangana Higher Education Department on Wednesday read, “The marks obtained by regular students in the Intermediate first year 2020 (general, vocational and bridge course) should be taken as the basis for awarding marks in the second year for this year, for each student. Same marks as scored in Inter first year 2020 will be awarded for the second year for each subject.” 

Second-year students, who had failed in a few first-year subjects and paid the exam fee, have already been granted with the minimum 35% pass marks. Similarly, private candidates will also be awarded minimum pass marks in the failed subjects. Those who failed in Ethics and Human Values, and Environmental Education subjects will also get the minimum 35% marks. Similarly, all candidates under ‘attendance exemption’ category appearing for additional subjects will get 35% marks in first-year backlog theory subjects and second-year subjects. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana TSBIE
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp