Telangana to award 2nd year Inter students with same marks they got in 1st year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to award second-year Intermediate students, who have been declared ‘passed’ this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the marks they had scored in their first-year examinations. Additionally, students will be awarded 100% marks for the practical exams (general, vocational and bridge course) as these were not conducted this year. However, this procedure, will be valid for this year only.

Students who are not satisfied with the results will get an opportunity to appear for regular exams as and when the situations will become conducive to hold the examinations, the State said through a GO. An order released by the Telangana Higher Education Department on Wednesday read, “The marks obtained by regular students in the Intermediate first year 2020 (general, vocational and bridge course) should be taken as the basis for awarding marks in the second year for this year, for each student. Same marks as scored in Inter first year 2020 will be awarded for the second year for each subject.”

Second-year students, who had failed in a few first-year subjects and paid the exam fee, have already been granted with the minimum 35% pass marks. Similarly, private candidates will also be awarded minimum pass marks in the failed subjects. Those who failed in Ethics and Human Values, and Environmental Education subjects will also get the minimum 35% marks. Similarly, all candidates under ‘attendance exemption’ category appearing for additional subjects will get 35% marks in first-year backlog theory subjects and second-year subjects.