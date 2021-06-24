Telangana unable to fully utilise Krishna water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the issue of utilisation of Krishna water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana heats up, the fact remains that Telangana was unable to utilise 45 tmcft of Krishna water in the recently concluded water year of 2020-2021 and around 40 tmcft in the water year 2019-2020. This is because of a lack of adequate storage capacity for the State across the river.

However, the non-utilisation of the water — almost 15 per cent of the allocated 299 tmcft — could be the justification the State needs to take up new projects, including a 3.82 km-long new barrage near Vellatur in Mahbubnagar district. Though the State wanted the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to carry forward the unutilised water, the rules of the Board would not permit the same.

At the same time, the surplus water from Krishna that flowed to the sea from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021 was over 1,278.12 tmcft, indicating that there was scope for the Telugu States to utilise the water going into the sea every year.

“Our storage and pumping capacity on the Krishna river is very less when compared to Andhra Pradesh. That is why we are unable to utilise our share,” an official explained. Another reason for the less utilisation is that the Jurala project is very small in size with only 9.66 tmcft storage capacity. Around two lakh acres each of ayauct under Nettempadu and Bhima and another 50,000 acres under Koilsagar depended on Jurala. Besides, erstwhile Mahbubnagar depended on Jurala for drinking water needs.

“Once Palamuru-Rangareddy and the proposed barrage near Vellatur are completed, the State could be able to utilise the present share of 299 tmcft from Krishna effectively,” sources explained.

TS to file contempt case

Meanwhile, the Telangana government is planning to file a contempt case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against Andhra Pradesh for violating the orders issued by the NGT and proceeding with the works on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project. The State may also file another case in the Supreme Court.