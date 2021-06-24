Thunderstorm warning for Telangana districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur on Thursday at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet.

Also, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places across the state over the next four days. The IMD said that the Southwest Monsoon has been normal over Telangana.

As on Wednesday, the State received 144.8 mm rainfall since the start of monsoon (June 1), against the normal of 92 mm, which is 57 per cent above normal.