WE Hub & R’gundam ink pact for ‘Project Inclusion’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We Hub and Ramagundam Municipal Corporation (RMC) have joined hands to launch ‘Project Inclusion’ to inculcate digital literacy and financial inclusion for 500 micro-enterprises led by businesswomen.

On Wednesday, an MoU was signed to this effect by RMC Commissioner Uday Kumar and WE Hub CEO R Deepthi, in presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department. The project will provide running capital and term loans to women entrepreneurs. Speaking on the occasion, Deepthi said digital and financial non-inclusion had become detrimental to women-led businesses.

“There is no tool more effective for women than their economic development, which leads to a direct proportional improvement in the country’s economy. I’m happy to see WE Hub and RMC partnering,” said Jayesh Ranjan. SBI is the exclusive banking partner for the project.