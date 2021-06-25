Four staffers at Telangana's Basara temple suspended for misusing funds

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Commissioner of Endowments Department suspended two regular employees and two outsourced employees of the Gnana Saraswathi Temple at Basara in Nirmal district for swindling Rs 6,33,790 by creating fake bills.

Temple Executive officer, K Vinod said that Assistant Executive officer Ganga Srinivas and Jr Asst Bhaskar Shailesh are under suspension while the services of outsourced employees — computer operator Nukam Rajini and electrician T Kantha Rao — are terminated. In 2017, they had misused the temple funds and arrears of contract employees. The ACB had recently booked them, and submitted their investigation