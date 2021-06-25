STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Gutka worth lakhs seized in Telangana's Adilabad

The gutka, which was to be transported to Mancherial and other districts, was being stored in a bunker built in a brick kiln.

Published: 25th June 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

gutka; chewing tobacco; pan masala

The sale and consumption of gutka has been banned in Telangana since 2013. (Representational Image | PTI)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A consignment of gutka worth lakhs of rupees was seized during a raid at Chinthaguda near Kagaznagar railway station in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district on Thursday. A team of police officials headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Balu Swamy conducted the raid based on a tip-off. 

The gutka, which was to be transported to Mancherial and other districts, was being stored in a bunker built in a brick kiln. The accused selected this particular hiding spot as it was easy to store the product thereafter being brought from the train station. The seized gutka was transported in three tractors to the police station. A case has been filed.

Officials shift the gutka loads, seized during a raid at Chinthaguda near Kagaznagar railway station, to the local police station, on Thursday (Photo | Express)

Even though the Telangana government has banned gutka and other tobacco products, it is still being illegally transported to districts like erstwhile Adilabad from Karnataka and Maharashtra. In many places, this is being done in collusion with police officials. The smugglers select a few points in the borders of Adilabad, Nirmal and Kurmabheem districts and transport the banned product in trucks to shops in the districts. The shops openly sell the products but the police turn a blind eye to the issue as they get mamools from the smugglers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gutka Gutka ban Gutka seized Adilabad
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp