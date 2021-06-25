Upcoming bypoll to be a fight between good and evil, says Telangana BJP's latest addition Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: With the local BJP leaders showing him overwhelming support, Eatala Rajender expressed confidence that the constituents of Huzurabad are solidly behind him and are ready to bless him once again in the upcoming bypoll. Targeting the ruling TRS party, the newly-inducted member of the saffron brigade said the byelection would be a fight between good and evil, and he is ready for ‘Kurukshetram’.

Speaking at the BJP party coordination meeting in Huzurabad, in the presence of Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao and former MP AP Jitender Reddy, he said that the ruling party was now engaged in cheap gimmicks to lure voters of the Assembly constituency.

“Everyone from Ministers to MLAs started luring people in the name of schemes. The five Ministers who are from this part of the State weren’t able to enrol even a single person during the past two and half years in these schemes which they are talking about. Everyone knows in whose hands power rests with and you are nothing but helpless when it comes to decisions making,” he said.

The former Health Minister alleged that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to rope in all the local associations working for the government in an attempt to ensure the party’s victory in the byelection.