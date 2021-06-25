STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Upcoming bypoll to be a fight between good and evil, says Telangana BJP's latest addition Eatala Rajender

The former Health Minister also alleged TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao of trying to rope in all local associations working for the government to ensure the party’s victory in the byelections.

Published: 25th June 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender said the ruling party was now engaged in cheap gimmicks to lure voters. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: With the local BJP leaders showing him overwhelming support, Eatala Rajender expressed confidence that the constituents of Huzurabad are solidly behind him and are ready to bless him once again in the upcoming bypoll. Targeting the ruling TRS party, the newly-inducted member of the saffron brigade said the byelection would be a fight between good and evil, and he is ready for ‘Kurukshetram’. 

Speaking at the BJP party coordination meeting in Huzurabad, in the presence of Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao and former MP AP Jitender Reddy, he said that the ruling party was now engaged in cheap gimmicks to lure voters of the Assembly constituency. 

“Everyone from Ministers to MLAs started luring people in the name of schemes. The five Ministers who are from this part of the State weren’t able to enrol even a single person during the past two and half years in these schemes which they are talking about. Everyone knows in whose hands power rests with and you are nothing but helpless when it comes to decisions making,” he said. 

The former Health Minister alleged that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to rope in all the local associations working for the government in an attempt to ensure the party’s victory in the byelection. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana byelection Eatala Rajender Telangana BJP TRS party byelection BJP Eatala
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp