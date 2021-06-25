STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mallanna Sagar project: Pay full compensation to single men and women too, HC orders Telangana govt

Till all the petitioners are paid compensation, they cannot be evicted from their houses, said the court as it adjourned the case to July 9

Published: 25th June 2021 03:07 PM

Officials and cops talk with the protesting Mallanna Sagar oustees, at Etigadda Kistapur village on Thursday

Officials and cops talk with the protesting Mallanna Sagar oustees, at Etigadda Kistapur village

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state government to pay full compensation to single men and women treating them as separate families whose houses are set to be submerged under Mallanna Sagar, the Telangana government's flagship project.

The court issued interim orders to this effect on a petition filed by the Mallanna Sagar oustees from Etigadda Kistapur and Vemulaghat villages which come under the project's submergence zone.

The court asked the oustees to approach the collector's office on July 5 with necessary documents for receiving compensation and if the government refuses to pay anyone, it has to give its reasons in writing to the oustees. Till all the petitioners are paid compensation, they cannot be evicted from their houses, said the court as it adjourned the case to July 9.

