Telangana begins vaccine drive for citizens aged above 30, teachers and non-teaching staff

According to officials, teachers below the age of 30 years could bring their ID card and a letter from the HOD and get vaccinated at the nearest Primary Health Centre.

Published: 25th June 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 11:44 AM

Private school teachers pose after they receive the vaccine at Government High School, Ibrahimpatnam, on Thursday

Private school teachers pose after they receive the vaccine at Government High School, Ibrahimpatnam, on Thursday. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has begun vaccination drives for teachers and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges and for the general public above the age of 30 years. These vaccines will be given free of cost and are both via walk-in and prior registration on CoWin portal.

According to officials, if one is a teacher below the age of 30 years, they could bring in their ID card and letter from HOD and get vaccinated at the nearest Primary Health Centre. Citizens above the age of 30 years can also head to the vaccination centre and take the shot.

Private schools begin COVID vaccine drive for teachers, staff 

Soon after the State government announced that teachers will be returning to work, several private schools including Pallavi Model School, Oakridge International School, and Nasr School started free vaccination drives, especially for teachers. 

"The teachers and the staff are definitely at more risk as they will have to attend classes in person, which is why these vaccination drives are going on, in order to get all the teaching and non-teaching staff vaccinated. The drive is still going on at SR group of institutions, Akshara schools, and Delhi Public schools," said Shekhar Rao, Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association's president.

"Today, around 20,00 staffers, both teaching and non-teaching, staff got vaccinated at various vaccination centers. However, the number is increasing daily and we are anticipating a better response in the coming days," added Shekhar. 

There are more than four lakhs teaching staff of both teaching and non-teaching personnel in the State, who will be joining the institute in person from Friday, as per the State government's directions. In this regard, all the DIEOs are requested to instruct all the principals, to make arrangements for the reopening of colleges. Further to supervise cleaning fogging and sanitisation of all classrooms by taking help of local bodies.

Chief Secretary visits Monda Market

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that around 96 lakh jabs have been given so far in the State and it is set to cross the one crore mark in a couple of days. The State government has taken up vaccination of high exposure groups on a priority basis. So far, 25 lakh such citizens have been vaccinated.

The CS visited Monda Market on Thursday and inspected the "workplace" vaccination centre. He interacted with street vendors and motivated them to get vaccinated. 

