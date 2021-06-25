Telangana government extends deadline for 61 irrigation projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owing to a delay in land acquisition, the construction of 61 packages under various irrigation projects could not be completed within the stipulated time limit. The Irrigation Department, therefore, extended the deadline for their completion on Thursday.

The release of water into the main canals and distributaries of the partially completed packages of MGKLIS, RBLISP, JCRDLIS, JNLIS and Singur projects for agricultural and drinking water purposes has also affected the working period.

Besides this, many a times, field channel works were obstructed by farmers due to land acquisition disputes. Delay in providing timely compensation to oustees for land acquisition has also caused these irrigation projects to drag on.

The Irrigation Engineer-In-Chief (General) had requested the government to consider extending the deadline for these 61 packages. Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar issued orders to this effect on Thursday.