Telangana police's 'tracker' Labrador Munna retires from service at 11

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Munna, a police dog, which has served the police department for a decade and worked on more than 300 cases including sensational murder cases in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, retired from service on Thursday.

The Labrador breed dog is 11 now. In the past, Munna won four gold medals in the police duty meet and has also represented Telangana police at the national level on two occasions. R Venkateswarlu, Superintendent of police, Mahbubnagar, along with other police officers felicitated Munna on his retirement.

He recollected how Munna’s services as a 'tracker' have been helpful in identifying offenders in sensational cases. "He has been instrumental in identifying the accused in some sensational murder cases reported in the recent past also in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district," he said.

