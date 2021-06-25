STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops on their toes as leopard spotted in Telangana's Medak district

Workers have been shifted to a safe place given the growing concerns over the big cat's movement. 

Published: 25th June 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 12:14 PM

Workers spotted a leopard wandering near their temporary shelters and alerted the police. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Construction workers spotted a leopard on the outskirts of Kamaram village of Shankarampet mandal in the district on Wednesday night, which has made the villagers jittery. The workers have camped in temporary shelters near the village as they are carrying out construction work. On Wednesday night, they spotted a leopard wandering near their temporary shelters and alerted the police. Shankarampet SI Mohammad Ghouse then rushed to the spot and shifted the workers to a safe place. 

The SI said that in the past too, a leopard was spotted in the Kamaram, but it couldn’t be captured even though forest officials had set up a cage for it. He said nearly 40 workers from Bihar staying in the suburbs of Kamaram had been shifted to another place. The workers had burst fireworks to scare the leopard away from the area, he said. They are worried over the big cat’s movement, he added.

