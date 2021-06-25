STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSR wasn’t a God for Telangana, says roads and building minister Vemula

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Prasanth Reddy recalled that Pothireddypadu’s original drawing capacity was just 1,500 cusecs.

YSR

Late Andhra chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that the capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator was being increased for the third time to 88,000 cusecs by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He recalled that a case was still pending against the decision of the then erstwhile AP Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy to increase the capacity of Pothireddypadu to 44,000 cusecs.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Prasanth Reddy recalled that Pothireddypadu’s original drawing capacity was just 1,500 cusecs. “However, when NT Rama Rao was the Chief Minister, the government increased the capacity to 11,500 cusecs to provide drinking water to Chennai,” he said. Despite the Pothireddypadu issue still being in court, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was working to increase its drawing capacity to 88,000 cusecs and lift eight tmcft Krishna water daily for Rayalaseema, Prasanth Reddy alleged.

Stating that YS Rajasekhara Reddy was not a god for Telangana, he said, “Some leaders in Telangana, who are ideologically bankrupt, may consider YSR as a God. But he was far from one,” Prasanth Reddy remarked, taking a potshot at YSR’s daughter Sharmila, who is launching a party in Telangana. The Minister also blamed the Central government for not resolving the water dispute between the sibling States.

