1,061 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected 1,061 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday from 1,20,397 samples. The State’s active caseload stands at 15,524. As many as 11 indviduals died of Covid-19 on Friday, while 1,556 persons recovered from the disease.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the State till date is 6,18,837. As on Friday, the State’s recovery rate was at 96.9 per cent, as per the media bulletin issued by the Telangana government. The highest number of cases in the State were reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits (135), followed by Karimnagar (80) and Suryapet (67). On Thursday, 1,98,118 persons were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 and 13,034 with the second dose.