Clashes erupt as Khammam residents protest demolition of huts

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed near Mamata Hospital and Harvest School in Khammam town after the police and revenue officials demolished huts of several residents on Friday. A heated argument ensued between the police and the displaced residents, which quickly escalated into a clash. Later, the police arrested some of the protesters as well as BJP leaders Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, Seelam Papa Rao, Rudra Pradeep, A Upender Gowd and others. They were moved to the Three Town police station.

Reportedly, over 200 poor peeople have been living in these huts near the Gollagudem Nagarjuna Sagar project distributor canal for the past several years. On Friday, several police personnel and revenue staff arrived at the spot and began demolishing their huts.

Police take protesters, including BJP leaders, into custody for obstructing the demolition of huts near an NSP project canal in Khammam town on Friday

BJP leaders, who learnt about the incident, obstructed the demolition of the huts. Police personnel led by ACP Anjaneyulu took the BJP leaders and several others into custody. Speaking to TNIE, BJP State Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy alleged that the National BC Commission had clearly directed the police not to demolish the huts. However, they did so anyway on the instructions of Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, he alleged.