STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Clashes erupt as Khammam residents protest demolition of huts

BJP leaders, who learnt about the incident, obstructed the demolition of the huts.

Published: 26th June 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana police telangana women police

Police arrested some of the protesters. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed near Mamata Hospital and Harvest School in Khammam town after the police and revenue officials demolished huts of several residents on Friday. A heated argument ensued between the police and the displaced residents, which quickly escalated into a clash. Later, the police arrested some of the protesters as well as BJP leaders Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, Seelam Papa Rao, Rudra Pradeep, A Upender Gowd and others. They were moved to the Three Town police station.

Reportedly, over 200 poor peeople have been living in these huts near the Gollagudem Nagarjuna Sagar project distributor canal for the past several years. On Friday, several police personnel and revenue staff arrived at the spot and began demolishing their huts.

Police take protesters, including BJP leaders, into custody for obstructing the demolition of huts near an NSP project canal in Khammam town on Friday

BJP leaders, who learnt about the incident, obstructed the demolition of the huts. Police personnel led by ACP Anjaneyulu took the BJP leaders and several others into custody. Speaking to TNIE, BJP State Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy alleged that the National BC Commission had clearly directed the police not to demolish the huts. However, they did so anyway on the instructions of Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khammam Telangana BJP Nagarjuna Sagar project Gollagudem Khammam clashes police action
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp