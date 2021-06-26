Four of family including two kids found dead in Manjira river

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Four bodies, including two children, were recovered by the police on Saturday from the Manjira river, near Shetloor village under the Bichkunda Police station limits, in Banswada of Kamareddy district.

The deceased have been identified as K Anjavva (40 years), his daughter K Joythi (18 years) and his nephew and niece - K Prashanth(9 years) and K Gangothri (9 years) of Shetloor village. They had left their homes on Friday evening to visit a nearby Dargah near Birkur and later went missing.

Their family members searched the whole night and the bodies were discovered floating in the river by morning.

The villagers suspect that the four persons must have drowned in a sand reach while crossing the river on foot, as water levels in the river is shallow enough to be crossed by foot in some locations.

Police sent the bodies to Banswada Government hospital for post-mortem.