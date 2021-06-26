KCR gives job to Mariamma’s son, opens up to Opposition

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Taking everyone by surprise, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has acted promptly in serving justice to SC woman Mariamma who died in police custody in Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri district on June 18 by announcing a job to her son, payment of Rs 15 lakh ex gratia to the family, Rs 10 lakh each to her two daughters and a house to the victim’s family. Breaking his habit of turning a cold shoulder to the Opposition, the Chief Minister listened to suggestions made by a delegation, led by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, at Pragati Bhavan on Friday and vowed to protect the interests of the SCs come what may.

He promised the delegation that action would be taken against the policemen responsible for her death and asked the DGP to inquire and if necessary initiate steps for their dismissal from service. Rao sprang another surprise by asking Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao to accompany CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to Mariamma’s village in Chintakani Mandal in Khammam district on June 28 to commiserate with the family members, obviously to send a message that he does not mind in rising above political considerations in safeguarding the interests of the SCs.

The CM, who is being painted as one who does not listen to anyone, more so the Opposition, on the contrary, gave a patient audience to the delegation, and later in the day he decided to organise an all-party meeting on Sunday to hammer out what he calls “CM’s Dalit Empowerment Scheme.” He has decided to invite floor leaders of all parties, leaders of the CPI and CPM, Scheduled Caste MPs and MLAs. As if a change has come over him, the Chief Minister has decided that the meeting would not be a perfunctory exercise but a serious one that would discuss several aspects of the empowerment of SCs throughout the day.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will host lunch for the leaders of the Opposition parties and would discuss with them till evening issues related to SCs for fine-tuning the “CM’s Dalit Empowerment Scheme”. After Batti Vikramarka’s representation, Rao directed DGP M Mahender Reddy to go to Chintakani, Mariyamma’s native village, to ascertain facts about the lock-up death.

Earlier, the Congress delegation called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum for justice to the woman who died in police custody. Already, the High Court on Thursday directed that the Judicial First Class Magistrate of Alair should inquire into the alleged custodial death of Mariyamma and submit a report