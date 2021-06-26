Nama Nageswara Rao seeks more time to appear before ED officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP and its Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao, on Friday, sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning, in connection with the alleged funds diversion case.

Others who were served notices in the said case have appeared before the ED, said sources. The agency is likely to serve another notice on Nageswara Rao, summoning him for questioning.

The ED had recently carried out extensive searches at the MP’s residences in Hyderabad and Khammam, the offices of Madhucon Group, the residences of CMD and directors of Ranchi Expressway, in connection with a `1,064-crore bank fraud.