Officials busy preparing draft report for renaming both Warangal districts

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently announced that the name of Warangal (Urban) district will be changed to Hanamkonda and Warangal (Rural) district will become Warangal, as per requested by various TRS public representatives, the district administration officials are now focused on preparing a draft report to this regard that will be submitted to the State government in one to two days. The officials said that they are also considering shuffling a few mandals due to population issue in the two districts.

As on Friday, Warangal (Urban) has a population of 10.80 lakh and 11 mandals, while Warangal (Rural) has a population of 7.18 lakh and 16 mandals. According to sources, the officials are contemplating to merge Warangal and Khila Warangal of Urban district with the Rural district and Parvathagiri, Wardhannapet and Raiparthy of the Rural district with the Urban district.

Speaking to Express, Warangal (Urban) Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said that the proposal is being prepared based on population in each district. Meanwhile, Opposition party leaders have slammed KCR’s decision saying that such important decisions shouldn’t be taken without consulting the people. The Opposition party leaders also demanded that the TRS representatives explained the rationale behind the decision.