YS Sharmila wants Covid-19 brought under Aarogyasri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila on Friday said Telangana’s citizens had spent lakhs of rupees for Covid-19 treatment by mortgaging their properties as the State government had not provided them with treatment under Aarogyasri. She sought to know the reasons for not incorporating Covid-19 treatment under Aarogyasri. She was speaking to people after visiting a follower’s residence in Almaspur village of Karimnagar district. The follower had died of Covid-19.

Addressing the gathering, Sharmila asked the government why it didn’t consider itself responsible for public health during the pandemic. Common people were forced to pay Rs 10-20 lakh for treatment, she voiced.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao goes to Yashoda Hospital for getting treated for Covid-19 and the common man has to shell out lakhs of rupees in private hospitals. The CM should step out of the farmhouse to see what the poor people are going through,” she said. She demanded that the government provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to families who suffered bereavement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.