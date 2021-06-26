STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

YS Sharmila wants Covid-19 brought under Aarogyasri

Common people were forced to pay Rs 10-20 lakh for treatment, she voiced.  

Published: 26th June 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

YS Sharmila

YS Sharmila (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila on Friday said Telangana’s citizens had spent lakhs of rupees for Covid-19 treatment by mortgaging their properties as the State government had not provided them with treatment under Aarogyasri. She sought to know the reasons for not incorporating Covid-19 treatment under Aarogyasri. She was speaking to people after visiting a follower’s residence in Almaspur village of Karimnagar district. The follower had died of Covid-19. 

 Addressing the gathering, Sharmila asked the government why it didn’t consider itself responsible for public health during the pandemic. Common people were forced to pay Rs 10-20 lakh for treatment, she voiced.  

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao goes to Yashoda Hospital for getting treated for Covid-19 and the common man has to shell out lakhs of rupees in private hospitals. The CM should step out of the farmhouse to see what the poor people are going through,” she said. She demanded that the government provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to families who suffered bereavement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Sharmila Aarogyasri
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp