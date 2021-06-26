Telangana vaccinations hit 1-crore milestone

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a 159-day-long Covid-19 vaccination drive, Telangana hit the milestone of administering one crore doses to its citizens on Friday. The State has administered 1,00,53,358 doses as on June 25, of which 86,06,292 were the first dose and 14,47,066 the second dose. Telangana achieved this milestone primarily over the last 20 days after private hospitals began rolling out vaccines and several mass vaccination camps were organised. The government permitting vaccinations at work sites also helped increase the numbers.

According to a statement released by the Director of Public Health, the highest number of vaccinated individuals reside in Hyderabad, where 19,19324 have got at least one shot. Rangareddy has 11,31,432 individuals who have received at least a single dose. However, some districts like Narayanpet, Asifabad and Adilabad with several tribal pockets have lower number of vaccinated individuals. Narayanpet has administered 42,066 doses, Asifabad 53,064 and Adilabad 69,668.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad to commemorate the achievement, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated that if the State was given enough supply, it could administer nearly 7 lakh doses per day, as against the 2 lakh doses given per day currently. “We have followed a strict strategy to vaccinate people by creating 18-19 priority groups. As on Friday, 26 lakh high-risk/high-exposure groups were vaccinated,” said Somesh Kumar.