STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana vaccinations hit 1-crore milestone

State has administered 1,00,53,358 doses so far; vaccine rollout in private hospitals, mass vaccination camps help achieve target

Published: 26th June 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar cuts a cake to celebrate the State’s vaccination milestone, in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a 159-day-long Covid-19 vaccination drive, Telangana hit the milestone of administering one crore doses to its citizens on Friday. The State has administered 1,00,53,358 doses as on June 25, of which 86,06,292 were the first dose and 14,47,066 the second dose. Telangana achieved this milestone primarily over the last 20 days after private hospitals began rolling out vaccines and several mass vaccination camps were organised. The government permitting vaccinations at work sites also helped increase the numbers.

According to a statement released by the Director of Public Health, the highest number of vaccinated individuals reside in Hyderabad, where 19,19324 have got at least one shot. Rangareddy has 11,31,432 individuals who have received at least a single dose. However, some districts like Narayanpet, Asifabad and Adilabad with several tribal pockets have lower number of vaccinated individuals. Narayanpet has administered 42,066 doses, Asifabad 53,064 and Adilabad 69,668.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad to commemorate the achievement, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated that if the State was given enough supply, it could administer nearly 7 lakh doses per day, as against the 2 lakh doses given per day currently. “We have followed a strict strategy to vaccinate people by creating 18-19 priority groups. As on Friday, 26 lakh high-risk/high-exposure groups were vaccinated,” said Somesh Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine Covid vaccination COVID-19 Coronavirus Telangana vaccination Telangana coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp