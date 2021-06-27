STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Telangana court order, single Mallanna Saga oustees get R&R applications ready

However, concerns are being expressed among the displaced people as to whether everyone will get the package or if they will have to wait till the fifth of next month to get clarity on the matter.

Published: 27th June 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Single men and women whose houses are set to be submerged under Mallanna Sagar, the Telangana government’s flagship project, were relieved on Friday after the High Court directed the State government to pay them full compensation by treating them as separate families. However, many oustees are still sceptical about how officials will treat them and if they will truly receive the R&R package.

Leaders of the Mallanna Sagar Porata Samithi have been collecting information on the number of single women and men in the villages, so that they can submit their applications to the District Collector on July 5 to claim the R&R package. A total of 235 single women and men have been identified from the villages. The highest number is in Etigadda Kishtapuram village at 102 and 57 in Vemulaghat. It may be noted that around hundred farmers from these two villages have approached the court for the R&R package.

In addition to these two villages, ten single women and men each from Pallepahad, Brahmana Banjarupalli, Lakshmapur and Singaram villages, and 30 in Erravalli village, have been identified. Officials, however, argue that the R&R package has already been given to a large number of people, which means that the number will not exceed 20 to 30 people. District officials are also collecting information on the number of beneficiaries once again through their village level personnel.

However, concerns are being expressed among the displaced people as to whether everyone will get the package or if they will have to wait till the fifth of next month to get clarity on the matter. Youths from the villages who are looking into the court cases and other matters on behalf of the displaced villagers have also been trying to persuade the elders to approach the court again if the authorities do not do them justice.

