Choutuppal ACP Sathaiah shunted out after alleged custodial death of woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Within a day of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directing strict action in the custodial death case of woman Mariamma, ACP Choutuppal P Sathaiah has been moved out and attached to the Commissionerate.

The 42-year-old SC woman died due to alleged police torture at Addagudur police station of Rachakonda commissionerate.

ACP Bhongir (Traffic) Shankar has been given additional responsibility as ACP Choutuppal. Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat issued the orders, relieving Sathaiah.

​Earlier, Sub-Inspector Mahesh and two constables of Addagudur police station were placed under suspension in connection on the allegations of custodial death due to police torture.