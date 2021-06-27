STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders bicker over new TPCC President position; all-party meet on June 27

Congress MLAs who have been complaining about KCR ignoring them were surprised when they received a call from the CMO.

Published: 27th June 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president Revanth Reddy, along with other local Congress leaders, takes part in a roadshow, at Manikonda

TPCC working president Revanth Reddy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There was huge drama in the State Congress on Saturday preceding the party high command’s decision to name Revanth Reddy as TPPC chief.

Former PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy reacted hotly to CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka calling on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. Uttam said he hadn’t been informed.

Evidently, the senior leader felt that the Congress had lost an opportunity to corner the CM on the matter of Mariamma’s custodial death.

Congress MLAs who have been complaining about KCR ignoring them were surprised when they received a call from the CMO. The meeting which took place following their representation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was significant, as sops were announced by the CM to Mariamma’s family.

During a meeting before his ‘Dalit Avedana Deeksha’, Uttam reprimanded the CL P leader for meeting the CM without a proper plan. Bhatti tried to defend himself and said the credit for the CM’s announcements went to him. 

However, Uttam felt that the party had lost an opportunity to gain political mileage out of the issue. Many leaders are now wondering if they will stand to lose more than they gain by attending the all-party meeting called by KCR on Sunday.

