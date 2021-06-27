STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gandhi Hospital does 500 surgeries of mucormycosis

The team of doctors at the hospital from various specialisations — ophthalmology surgeons, plastic surgeon, ENT surgeons, dental and neuro surgeons — have worked together to treat the patients.

Published: 27th June 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 11:21 AM

A doctor checks a man who recovered from COVID-19 and now infected with black fungus at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly a month and half after the mucormycosis epidemic broke out in the State, Gandhi Hospital completed nearly 500 surgeries to treat the infection on Saturday. The team of doctors at the hospital from various specialisations — ophthalmology surgeons, plastic surgeon, ENT surgeons, dental and neuro surgeons — have worked together to treat the patients.

“We take a call on the surgery to be done depending upon the part that is infected and its intensity. Debridement (cleaning the wound) and reconstruction are being done to prevent the spread,” said Dr Raja Rao, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital. He added that even as the number of cases have drastically dropped, the worst is not over yet.

“Initially, we saw about 25-30 admissions of mucormycosis each day. Now, this has reduced to single digits,” he said. These numbers are still high, considering how rare the fungal infection is. Currently, 200 patients are admitted in Gandhi Hospital just for mucormycosis, forming about 30% of the total cases in the hospital, with 400 others being Covid cases. Doctors said that with better.

KIN OF COVID VICTIMS CAN APPLY FOR Rs 5 LAKH LOAN

The National Commission for Backward Classes and the State government will jointly loan `5 lakh to the families who have lost their loved ones to Covid-19. District Collectors across the state have issued a circular to this effect, stating that eligible persons approach their respective District BC Welfare offices to apply for financial assistance

1,028 NEW COVID CASES, NINE DEATHS IN STATE

Telangana recorded 1,028 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. As many as 1,489 patients recovered from the disease, bringing down the active caseload to 15,054. Nine deaths were reported on the same day. GHMC recorded the most number of cases (132), followed by Khammam (76)

Comments

