Newbie as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee boss causes some heartburn

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who was the top contender for the post, remained in Delhi, even as Revanth arrived in Hyderabad with the glad tidings.

Published: 27th June 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy and others stage a Dalit Deeksha at Gandhi Bhavan.

Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy and others stage a Dalit Deeksha at Gandhi Bhavan. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Congress Committee’s (AICC ) decision to award the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president’s post to A Revanth Reddy came as a shock for loyalists. While some refrained from commenting on the development, others have even decided to resign from the party. 

When The New Indian Express contacted party veteran and MLC T Jeevan Reddy, the leader refrained from commenting on the development and said, “I don’t know anything about it.”

Some others have switched off their phones and remained out of reach. Meanwhile, former Medchal MLA and local rival of Revanth, K Laxma Reddy, resigned from the party and sent a letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi. Laxma Reddy is likely to join either the TR S or BJP. 

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who was the top contender for the post, remained in Delhi, even as Revanth arrived in Hyderabad with the glad tidings.

Revanth met with senior leaders K Jana Reddy and Mohammed Ali Shabbir at their residences. Questions are being raised as to how a man like Revanth will be able to take along a team of working presidents, given the experience and potential of leaders such as former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. 

Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, who had also staked claims for the top post, was inducted as a working president. Jayaprakash will now have to work on the relationship with the new TPCC president.

