Two Maoists surrender in Telangana owing to Covid scare

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A Maoist couple surrendered before Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt on Saturday over fear of Covid-19.

​The couple Madivi Iduma alias Surender, 23, and Madakam Budri, 23, alias Soni, played key role in the party.

Iduma worked as guard for Azad, who is the Maoist State committee member and district regional secretary. He joined the banned outfit back in 2018. Budri, who joined the party in 2016, had also worked as a guard for Azad.

The SP said that the couple were perturbed by several Maoist leaders dying of Covid-19 due to lack of treatment and decided to surrender before the police.

He added that the surrendered couple would be given access to medical treatment if they require it, and would be rehabilitated as per government norms.